Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Sells $405,000.00 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kopin alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50.

Kopin stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.46 million, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.