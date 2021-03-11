Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,241 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.12% of Koppers worth $53,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,101. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.