Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

