Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.40

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

Kuraray Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.