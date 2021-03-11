KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. 855,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,818,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KushCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get KushCo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.