L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$330,174.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$330,174.00 ($235,838.57).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 3,383,120 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,304,156.08 ($5,217,254.34).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 1,347,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,659,471.50 ($1,899,622.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

