La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

