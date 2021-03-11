La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

