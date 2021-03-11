Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Set at C$38.00 by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a C$38.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.43.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$38.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.83. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

