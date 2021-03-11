Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $590,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 16,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 36,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 289,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,575. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

