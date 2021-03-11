Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 650,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

