Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of GPN traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.91. 26,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

