Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

