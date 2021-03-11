Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.05

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.05 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 77.80 ($1.02), with a volume of 524,245 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.32. The firm has a market cap of £261.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell plc (LAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.