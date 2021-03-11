Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 16th (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LABP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday.

LABP stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826 in the last 90 days.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

