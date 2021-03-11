Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy Sells 5,032 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lantheus by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

