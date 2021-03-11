Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Larsen & Toubro stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Larsen & Toubro has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

