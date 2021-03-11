LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.95 ($158.76).

LEG traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €110.92 ($130.49). 223,373 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.59. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

