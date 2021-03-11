LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.95 ($158.76).

LEG stock opened at €110.92 ($130.49) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.59.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

