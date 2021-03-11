Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 315 at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 285.10 ($3.72). 5,771,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,018,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders have purchased 3,011 shares of company stock valued at $779,053 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.