Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.