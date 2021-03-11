LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 71,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

