LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.77 Million

Brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $265.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.18 million and the highest is $268.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

Several analysts recently commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.36.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $11.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.18. The company had a trading volume of 413,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.12 and its 200-day moving average is $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

