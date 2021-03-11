LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,234. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

