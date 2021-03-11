Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 2,022.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leonardo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

