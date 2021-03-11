LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $182.91 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.15.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

