Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

