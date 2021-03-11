Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $23.08. 27,325,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 21,618,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.