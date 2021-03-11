Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.84

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $39.65. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 213,529 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $656.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

