Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,790. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

