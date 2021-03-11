Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,790. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $327.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

