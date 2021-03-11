Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

