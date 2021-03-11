Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by TheStreet

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $994.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

