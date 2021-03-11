Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

