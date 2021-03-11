Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.26% of Linde worth $358,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $267.98. 28,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,152. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

