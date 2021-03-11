Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 4,830 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,968.1% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 456,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.