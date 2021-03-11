Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after acquiring an additional 240,814 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.21. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

