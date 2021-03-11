Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.72 on Tuesday, reaching $436.97. The stock had a trading volume of 66,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

