Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

