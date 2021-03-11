Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 9.1%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. 623,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,633,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,511,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,251 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

