Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

