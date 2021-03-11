Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 399,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

