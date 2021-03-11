Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shot up 7.6% on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $56.98. 414,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 330,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.