LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 1,248,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 977,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.34.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,672. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

