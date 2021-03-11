LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 127,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

