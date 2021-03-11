LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.09 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 123,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,447. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $320,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

