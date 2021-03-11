loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.88% from the company’s current price.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.