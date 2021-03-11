Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $89,850.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,489,279 coins and its circulating supply is 21,489,267 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

