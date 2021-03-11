LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMP stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 211.60 ($2.76). 1,380,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

