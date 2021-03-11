Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.